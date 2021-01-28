Dairy farmers partner with Gwinn schools to increase access to nutrient-rich food

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN/Press Release) — Gwinn Area Community Schools Food Service Program was awarded the Moo-Lah for Schools Grant from the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM).

Granted funds will allow the school to increase meal participation and dairy consumption, benefiting the health and wellness of students.

Recipients selected equipment and resources to add smoothies, hot chocolate milk, lattes, breakfast and more to current meal offerings.

Protective equipment is also available to schools shifting to a meals-to-go model.

Gwinn Schools chose to support breakfast outreach with their Moo-Lah funds. “School meals are critical to student health and well-being,” says Melissa Gerharter, registered dietitian, UDIM.

“Michigan’s dairy farmers are dedicated to supporting this National School Breakfast and Lunch Program and other nutrition initiatives. Providing resources and equipment to feed students a balanced meal is a priority and a privilege.”