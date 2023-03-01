MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Marquette County stars get together to rumba, ballet, and hip hop all the way to the top to support the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

Wednesday night U.P. Home Health and Hospice kicked off this year’s “Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style” with a launch party. After a COVID Hiatus, this event is back to raise money for the U.P. Hospice Foundation.

“So, this fundraiser, I’m so proud to say that 100% of all funds raised go back to hospice patients and their families right here in Marquette County in the Upper Peninsula,” said Lindsay Hemmila, the Dancing with our Stars Consultant. “It’s one of the only events of its kind that can do that and the families we’ve been able to help over the last 8 years are just incredible. So, we’re really looking forward to helping even more!”

This year’s theme is Superheroes and Supervillains. At the launch party the dance couples were told who their dance pro is, the style of dance they will be doing, and also what hero or villain they will represent.

We asked some of the dancers how they will prepare for the competition.

“We’re just winging it,” said Josh Thatcher, one of the dancers who is paired with Jolene Kunde.

“We are doing, well we’re going to be working with our dance pro for starters,” said Kunde. “And I’m assuming that’s going to be like once a week type of deal and then we’re going to be practicing on our own as well. And then I’ve been trying to get to at least one Zumba class a week just to learn some different type of dance and movement.”

“Practice, practice, practice, hey?” said Eliisa Herman, on of the dancers who is partnered with Alex Herman.

“Yeah I mean, we’re a pretty musical family as it is already, so dancing around the kitchen isn’t going to be really anything too out of the norm for us,” said Alex Herman.

Opening night for Dancing with our Stars Marquette County Style is on Wednesday, May 24th. The final night, where they will announce the winners will take place on Thursday, May 25th. Both nights will take place at the Forest Roberts Theatre on Northern Michigan University’s Campus at 7 pm.

To vote for your favorite couple, or to find out more about the event, you can find their website here.