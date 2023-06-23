MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Hot weather and sunshine might feel nice sitting by the lake, however things can get a little dangerous if you are in a car.

With the sun beaming down and the temperatures soaring high, those first few minutes in your car before you turn the air conditioning on or roll the window down can be unbearable. Hot summer days can create dangerous heat inside a car that’s been baking in the sun all day.

“The important thing is, if you see on your car thermometer that it’s 80 degrees outside and then you roll the windows up and you get out of the car, in less than 10 minutes time it’s going to be over 100 degrees inside your car,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “In less than 20 minutes, time, it’s going to be maybe as warm as 120 degrees inside that car. So, it will not take a very long time at all for the temperature to reach a point where it could become very dangerous for anybody or any animals left inside the vehicle.”

During these hot days, it can be deadly to a child or animal left inside of a hot car. In just minutes, children and animals can start to feel the symptoms of heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke while sitting in the extreme heat of a parked car.

The CDC says the warning signs of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy, excessive sweating, cool pale clammy skin, rapid weak pulse, and muscle cramps. In the case of heat exhaustion, get you or your child or pet to a cooler air conditioned place and drink water.

Warning signs of a heat stroke are a throbbing headache, no sweating, red, hot, or dry skin, rapid, strong pulse, and even loss of consciousness. In the case of a heat stroke, call 9-1-1 to seek medical attention.

To avoid these deadly conditions, some people will leave their cars running with the air conditioning on. Before you do this, it’s very important to understand how your particular car works.

“Another very important thing to remember is a lot of new vehicles, when you exit that vehicle, if they don’t have a key, if you just have the key fob that’s in your pocket,” said Lt. Mark Giannunzio, the Public Information Officer with the Michigan State Police, 8th District. “A lot of these vehicles when they don’t recognize that key fob as being close, they will shut down after a few minutes. So we’ve seen that unfortunate circumstance where somebody will come in going into the store real quick, maybe 10-15 minutes thinking that their vehicle is on, will come back all the vehicles have been shut off automatically because of that range of the key fob is gone. And now unfortunately, they have a deceased pet inside of the vehicle. So it’s really important that we make sure we know our vehicles and what their capabilities are, what their programming is on the key fobs and that type of thing.”

If you see a car that appears to be turned off with a child or an animal stuck inside, it is important to act as quickly as possible and call 9-1-1 right away.

“So if you observe something when it’s these high heat that we’re gonna be seeing here especially this week and you observe something that doesn’t look right, you see a child that’s in a car, the car isn’t running, the windows are up, It’s vitally important that you call 911,” said Giannunzio. “We have to try to find and locate that owner of that vehicle, get that vehicle open. In rare circumstances, we may have to break a window to get into there to find that child, make sure that child is safe and is not going to be a victim of heat exhaustion.”

Remember to check your backseat before you exit your vehicle to make sure you won’t forget your child or pet while you run your errands this summer.