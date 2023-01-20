NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 136th Annual Ishpeming Ski Club Ski Jumping Tournament kicked off Friday night at the U.P. Nordic Ski Complex.

The event hosted by the Ishpeming Ski Club features ski jumpers from all over the U.S. testing their abilities to fly as far as possible with the best style. It’s fun for all with events like tailgating, bonfires, food trucks and more.

Local 3 News caught up with one first time competitor from Minnesota on Friday night.

“This is my first time jumping this hill ever,” said Gavin Mjolsness. “I just took my first jump and I was nervous but it was really nice. It feels great. On the end run, when you’re on the tracks, you’re just thinking about the takeoff, your timing. Then the air flight, it’s almost just relaxed from there. Then the landing just comes quick.”

Events continue on Saturday night at 7 p.m. with the gates opening at 3 p.m. Buttons are $20 at the gate with children 12 and younger for free.

