ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – Memorial Day is coming soon, and many Delta County cemeteries will be holding ceremonies to honor those who fought for our country. What started in 1865, the Memorial Day tradition dates back to the end of the Civil War, and was originally called Decoration Day. It was an occasion to remember and honor the deceased soldiers on both sides of the war. Regardless of where the Memorial Day tradition began, it soon caught on just about everywhere. By 1869, decoration day was being held at more than 336 cemeteries across the country. Today, countless ceremonies take place every year.

Delta County will be holding several ceremonies at nearby cemeteries. Hermansville will be holding a ceremony at Meyer Township cemetery at 11:15am, at Riverside Faithhorn at 9:00am, and at Menominee River 9:30am with a coffee brunch at the Fiathhorn town hall to follow.

Rapid River will be holding ceremonies at Ogontz cemetery at 8:00am, at Isabelle/Moss lake cemetery at 8:40am, and at Rapid River cemetery at 11:15am.

American Legion post 438 will be holding ceremonies in Bark River at Perronville cemetery at 9:00am, at Shaffer cemetery at 9:30am, and at Bark River cemetery at 11:30am.

Escanaba River Post 115 will be holding services at the Fernwood cemetery at 1:00am in Flatrock.

Escanaba will be holding ceremonies at Holy Cross cemetery at 9:00am, at Lakeview cemetary at 9:20am, and at Gardens of Rest cemetery with honored guest speeches, ringing of the bells and a rifle salute. Refreshments will be served after the ceremony.

American Legion Post 71 of Gladstone will be presenting Memorial Day ceremonies at Fernwood cemetery with a flag ceremony at 10:00am, and the Memorial Day ceremony at 11:00am.

This is only a small portion of the ceremonies taking place. You can find more information about Delta Counties Memorial Day ceremonies at visitescanaba.com.