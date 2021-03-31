Diaper drive throughout April to benefit Marquette County families in need

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (PRESS RELEASE/WJMN) – Diaper Marquette County is holding its first-ever diaper drive throughout the entire month of April. The organization works to raise awareness of diapering needs and collecting donations for local families.

“Just knowing that one out of three families really do struggle to afford diapers for their babies, I just want to encourage the community that even if you can just give one pack of diapers or one pack of wipes. No amount is too little, I mean no amount is too great either, but like no amount is too little as far as being able to help families in our community,” said Melinda Britton, the founder/organizer of Diaper Marquette County.

Donations of diapers and wipes may be dropped off through April 30th at the following drop-off locations:

Gwinn: Shannon’s Home Cooking (120 N. Pine St, Gwinn)

Harvey: Chocolay Ace Hardware (2250 US Highway 41 S, Harvey)

Ishpeming: Jim’s Jubilee Foods IGA (900 US Highway 41 W, Ishpeming)

Marquette: Jill Leonard State Farm (3226 B US 41 W, Marquette)

Michigamme: Maple Ridge Resort (134 Brown Road, Michigamme)

Negaunee: Midtown Bakery & Café (317 Iron St, Negaunee)

Donors are encouraged to review businesses’ hours of operation prior to drop-off.

Sizes newborn, one, and two diapers are mostly needed. Donations collected will be used to support the Marquette County Community Baby Shower on May 7. The Marquette County Community Baby Shower provides families who are expecting a new baby or have a new infant at home the opportunity to learn about community resources and receive needed baby items.

Diaper Marquette County will be holding a diaper drive two times a year, once in the spring and a second in the fall.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DiaperMarquetteCounty.

To learn more on how to reserve a spot for the Marquette County Community Baby Shower to receive these supplies, click here.