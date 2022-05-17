MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Diaper Marquette County is hosting its spring diaper drive through May 25.

Donations will help support the Marquette County Community Baby Shower. Diaper Marquette County is looking for size newborn and size one diapers. Wipes are also accepted. If you cannot drop off diapers, gift cards and monetary donations are also being accepted to purchase diapers for the baby shower.

“I know there’s a lot going on for parents right now. We see there’s a formula shortage, all of these things that are happening,” said Melinda Britton, founder of Diaper Marquette County. “And really I think as a community we think about what can we do? And what we can do is help provide maybe some diapers for families in need and do other things to alleviate some of the stress that families are feeling right now.

“The National Diaper Bank shows that one out of three families struggle to afford diapers and honestly throughout the pandemic and everything that has just increased. So it really is helping your friends and neighbors by providing those diapers that are absolutely necessary for babies and families.”

There are multiple donation drop-off locations throughout Marquette County including Shannon’s Home Cooking in Gwinn, Chocolay Ace Hardware in Harvey, Jim’s Jubilee Foods IGA in Ishpeming, Jill Leonard State Farm in Marquette, Maple Ridge Resort in Michigamme, and Midtown Bakery & Cafe in Negaunee.

For more information on how and where to send monetary donations to Diaper Marquette County, please contact Melinda on its Facebook page or email diapermarquettecounty@gmail.com.