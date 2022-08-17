MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – MooseWood Nature Center is holding a Dino-Orienteering event this Friday.

Children ages 5-10 years old are invited to register with an adult for a fun-filled morning of outdoor exploration while learning about fossils, paleontology, and orienteering. Activities will include a scavenger hunt for fossils and a dino dig and the assembly of a dinosaur skeleton.

“We have Presquesaurus which is a Spinosaurus, and actually this one fits into a juvenile-style category so it’s an actual sized saurus,” said Erik Johnson, volunteer and board member of MooseWood Nature Center. “That will be the dino dig part that we’ve been doing really good with. It’s a little bit longer dino dig this time because we actually want them to dig up the dinosaur, pull the sand back, draw out what they see, and then we’ll put the dinosaur together in MooseWood.”

The Dino-Orienteering event will be held Friday, August 19 at MooseWood Nature Center from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The fee is $20 per family. To register for the event, click here.

In preparation for the event, check out the video below. The video is for the 7-10-year-old compass course capstone fossil they have to find. It’s called the Great White Whitetail.