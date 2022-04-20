MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Discovery Central preschool has announced a new summer program for kids called Discovery Central Adventures. The program will feature five sets of different activities for kids and families to take part in throughout June, July, and August.

Registration for the events begins on Monday, April 20 at 10 a.m. Eastern.

“These programs really are unique because every day in Marquette offers the ability to see something different, right? So with these programs, we’re going to be outside 100% of the time, we’re going to be adventuring and discovering,” said Holli Langlieb, Education Specialist at Discovery Central Adventures. “So from figuring out the best way to catch and the safest way to hold a frog to figuring out what the ecosystems are underneath a log, we really invite the Marquette community to just get outside and adventure with us this summer.”

You can find the full list of programs here:

You can register for the programs on Discovery Central’s Facebook page when registration begins on Monday.