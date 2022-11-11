MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Veterans Day ceremony was held at the DJ Jacobetti Home for Veterans Friday morning at 11:00 a.m., the exact time that the armistice ending World War I took effect in 1918. Originally called Armistice Day in America, it was later changed to Veterans Day in 1947.

Most of the 109 residents attended the service where letters from U.P. leaders and politicians were read aloud and a color guard from Northern Michigan University’s ROTC Program presented the flags. Keynote speaker, Joe Boogren gave a speech outlining the critical needs facing veterans today.

“There’s one thing that I think remains lacking and it’s endemic across the country is mental health support,” said Boogren, U.S. Navy Veteran. “You know, we have some places like here in this facility who are doing a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful job, but there simply is not the workforce to support the dramatic need for mental health services amongst our veterans and hopefully, we’ll see a change to that as well.”

In years past, the Veterans Day celebrations at Jacobetti were open to the public, however this year’s ceremony was considerably scaled down due to COVID precautions.