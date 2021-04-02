DNR advises paddlers of changing Dead River outflow in Marquette County

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says changing outflow conditions at the Mouth of the Dead River at Lake Superior in Marquette may direct boaters toward interaction with iron ore freighters.

The river is flowing toward the Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad ore dock at Marquette’s Upper Harbor. MDNR advises canoeists, kayakers and anglers to use caution and avoid the freighters.

The Cleveland Cliffs Inc. has notified additional partners in this effort to advise the boating public of this safety concern, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the city of Marquette.

For more information on boating and boating safety, visit Michigan.gov/Boating.