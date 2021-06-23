Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is coming to Marquette, event held to raise money for the cause

MARQUETTE, Mich (WJMN) – Artists, authors, and more gathered at Range Bank in downtown Marquette to raise money in support of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Project in Marquette.

“The Imagination Library in Marquette 49855, as a non-profit we are the affiliate that is sponsoring this particular area,” Nancy Seminoff the Founder and President Chair of the Literacy Legacy Foundation said. “So children who are in the Marquette 49855 area, will be supported by us. So for 25 dollars per child, that child will receive a free book in the mail each month with their name on it.”

Carol J. Pence was one of the artists with work at the event. She has spent the past 680 mornings capturing the sunrise from her iPhone.

“It was what I was lead to do,” Carole J. Pence said. “I would go every morning and I would say we need to have positive feelings and we need to get through this. Find me that perfect picture and every day there was a moment where I was like ‘oh my gosh, that’s the perfect picture”

Dorothy Paad was also at the event promoting her new book and said her love for dance and her journey through college is what gave her inspiration.

“When COVID struck I was struck with depression because I was no longer able to attend my dance classes at Northern Michigan University, so I decided to write a book about my dance classes,” Paad said. “The book gave me a reason to get up in the morning and I feel at this time in our nation we need all of the feel-good stories we can get.”

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library distributes 1.8 million books each month. Seminoff says that the LLF is proud to be the affiliate that is supporting this program that will bring so much to the community.

“The imagination library helps to have books in children’s homes and hopefully parents, grandparents, guardians will share those books with the children and share the love of reading and the importance,” Seminoff said.

Registration for the Imagination Library project of Marquette is currently open. To sign up click here.