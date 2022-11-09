MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Do you have any unused winter apparel lying around? You can donate them now through November 18th to keep Marquette warm!

Bundle Up Marquette is an effort where you can donate gently used or new winter apparel for community members in need. You can bring your donations to Bennett Media Group on Washington Street in Downtown Marquette and place them in the golden box outside.

“We have to stay warm, for our health and for our sanity in this community.” said Anna Dravland, the organizer of Bundle Up Marquette. “And, it’s very expensive to repurchase these items year after year. So, it just feels like kind of a no brainer to try to provide a way to keep our community warm, and we have. We’ve proven over the last 3 years it’s something that people need and get value from. So, everyone deserves warm toes!”

If you are in need of winter apparel, you can find the donations along the fence and part at Sandy Knoll Elementary School in Marquette on Saturday November 19th from 10 am until 5 pm.

Here is a list of donation items that will be accepted:

Winter hats

Gloves/Mittens

Warm socks

Jackets

Boots

Snow pants/suits

Scarves

Please do not donate dirty, torn or broken items. All items left after the event will be donated to Goodwill.

If you would like to volunteer, you can arrive at Sandy Knoll at 9 am to help set up. They will also need volunteers to help take everything down when the event is over at 5 pm.

If you would like to learn more, you can find the Facebook event here.