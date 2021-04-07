Downtown Marquette Farmers Market adds The Community Table to offerings

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Community Table offers local businesses, non-profit organizations, groups and more a space to interact with the Marquette community during Saturday Morning Outdoor Markets.

“We recognize the Saturday Morning Market is a fixture in the Marquette Community. It’s a great place to connect with others. We want to share this unique opportunity with local entities who may otherwise not be eligible to participate with the market,” said Market Manager, Sara Johnson.

Some ways in which local groups can take advantage of The Community Table offering include:

Educating community members about your business, product, offering, or mission.

Giving away swag and marketing materials to leave a lasting impression!

Edible samples are welcome, though they must be pre-packaged per COVID-19 guidelines.

Product demonstrations or interactive offerings are encouraged.

Conducting surveys, collecting email addresses, and more.

The DMFM is open to ideas! All offerings must be approved by the Market Manager.

The cost of setting up at The Community Table is $75/week. In peak season, July – August the cost will be $100/week. Holidays and event weekends will be $150/week.

In exchange for partnering with the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market, accepted applicants will receive a Friday social media post on the DMFM Instagram and Facebook pages, a feature in the weekly newsletter and a VIP market set-up with a tent and table provided.

Interested organizations should submit a Market Application and select “other” as their vendor classification. Politically affiliated applicants will not be accepted. For more information and details about The Community Table visit the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market website.