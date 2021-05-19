Downtown Marquette Farmers Market opens Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first Saturday morning outdoor market of 2021 is May 22 from 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. at the Marquette Commons.

Shoppers can expect a fuller market this year with some new vendors and resources. The market’s updated COVID-19 Safe Shopper Guidelines are expected to be followed. 45 vendors will be at each outdoor Saturday Morning Market for the 2021 season. Despite still not operating at full capacity due to COVID-19, there are more vendors than last year.

Some of the available products will be locally grown produce, baked goods, locally raised meat and eggs, kombucha, coffee, hot sauce, soaps, lotions, jewelry and more. Fifteen new vendors will join the market this year. New products include hydroponically grown micro-greens, locally made cider, handcrafted teas, pottery, cold-brew coffee, ceramics and hot sauce.

Also new this season is The Community Table. It will be located just outside the market’s main entrance next to the Information Booth. It will host a variety of local businesses, nonprofits and groups throughout the season. Some of the organizations include Social Justice for Us, Start the Cycle and Marquette-Alger RESA Health Education.

A full list of COVID-19 Safe Shopper guidelines can be found on the DMFM website

The following changes have been made as of 5/19/2021:

All market vendors are required to wear a face mask/covering regardless of vaccination status.

Face masks are optional for fully vaccinated market shoppers.

Face masks are required for non-vaccinated market shoppers.

There is no eating or drinking allowed in the market. Please enjoy your purchases in our Designated Eating Area or at home.

New resources are also available on the market’s website including an interactive market map and a “Meet Our Vedors” page. The Downtown Marquette Farmers Market continues to accept food assistance programs including EBT Bride Card, P-EBT Card, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project FRESH, and Sr. Project FRESH. Hoop Houses for Health is accepted by the following vendors: Freshwind Farms, Case Country Farm and Tonella Farms. More information on accepted forms of payment is on the DMFM website.

For up to date information about the DMFM follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mqtfarmersmarket or visit their website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com and join the e-newsletter mailing list!