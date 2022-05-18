DOWNTOWN MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first market of the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market’s (DMFM) 23rd season is this Saturday, May 21, from 9 AM to 1 PM at The Marquette Commons.

This year the market has updated hours, a new market layout to allow for full capacity, and after a two-year hiatus, programming is back.

“It feels really good to be back at full capacity after an interesting past few seasons,” said Sara Johnson, Market Manager. “We’re excited and ready to have this season feel more like years past with regular programming, a full plaza of vendors, and hopefully some music as well!”

The DMFM offers three different market seasons: the Saturday Morning Market runs May 21-November 19 from 9-1 PM. There is no market on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. New this year, the Holiday Market will run on Saturdays, December 3-17 from 10-2 PM. And finally, the Wednesday Evening Market is back for its third season. This mid-week market runs June 15-September 21 and starts an hour earlier from 4-7 PM. All markets are located at The Marquette Commons at 112 S Third Street in Marquette.

Shoppers will be greeted with a new market layout this year, featuring 60 local vendors each Saturday. The new market layout features farmers, growers, food producers, and artisans offering a bevy of local goods for sale. Shoppers can choose from fresh, locally grown, seasonal produce, baked goods, locally raised meat and eggs, kombucha, coffee, bread, hot sauce, and more. Artisans offer handcrafted goods such as soaps, lotions, jewelry, woodworking products, and knitter products, to name a few. The Information Booth has also been located under the overhang, near the Commons building itself.

The Community Table, which was piloted last season, will also be back. These two tables are reserved for local businesses, nonprofits, and groups as an opportunity to connect with the Marquette Community. This season, shoppers can interact with local groups such as Social Justice For Us, the Marquette Regional History Center, Freshcaost Wellness Co, Campfire Coworks, and more. Interested groups are encouraged to submit an application to reserve The Community Table at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/apply.

A full lineup of programming and events can be found on the market’s event calendar on the market’s website. Highlights include:

Yoga at the Market: Every Saturday, June-October from 9:45-10:45 AM. This BYO Mat, all-level class is donation-based, with a portion of all proceeds going to the market. All classes are taught by the Pinecone Yoga Institute.

Every Saturday, June-October from 9:45-10:45 AM. This BYO Mat, all-level class is donation-based, with a portion of all proceeds going to the market. All classes are taught by the Pinecone Yoga Institute. Power of Produce Children’s Program: brought to you by Partridge Creek Farm, this program runs Saturdays, July 2-August 20. Kids under the age of 12 can try new fruits and vegetables each week, then purchase produce from local farmers with a $2 voucher.

brought to you by Partridge Creek Farm, this program runs Saturdays, July 2-August 20. Kids under the age of 12 can try new fruits and vegetables each week, then purchase produce from local farmers with a $2 voucher. Food Navigator Program: The Marquette Alger RESA Health Education team will be at select Saturday morning markets May-September teaching shoppers how to maximize food assistance benefits, shop on a budget, and prepare healthy meals.

The Marquette Alger RESA Health Education team will be at select Saturday morning markets May-September teaching shoppers how to maximize food assistance benefits, shop on a budget, and prepare healthy meals. Food Demonstrations from the Marquette Food Coop: Learn how to make the most of seasonal spring, summer, and fall produce at select Saturday markets this season.

“We are hosting a fundraising dinner next week Thursday, May 26. It will be at Barrel + Beam. It’s a collaboration with the Delft, Barrel + Beam, and the market. All of the proceeds from this dinner are going to fund the Power of Produce Children’s Program, which will be offered later this season. That program strives to educate young children in our community about the importance of local food, they get to actually sample things. They are given a $2 voucher which they can use to purchase products from a local farmer right here at the market,” said Johnson.

Shoppers can now plan for their market visit by using new resources available on the market’s website. The new Interactive Market Map allows shoppers to search for vendors and products, learn more about each vendor, and map their shopping experience accordingly. Additionally, the Meet Our Vendors page provides shoppers with detailed information about each vendor including specific offerings, accepted payment types, and which dates they will be at the market. Links to these resources can be found on the market’s homepage at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com.

The DMFM will continue to accept a wide array of food assistance programs including EBT Bridge Card, P-EBT Card, Double Up Food Bucks, WIC Project FRESH, and Sr. Project FRESH. Hoop Houses for Health has been discontinued for the 2022 season. The DMFM will be participating a the new Food as Medicine, Prescription for Health program. Participating patients may shop with their vouchers at the DMFM. More information about accepted forms of payment can be found on the DMFM website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/paymentoptions.

For up-to-date information about the DMFM please follow them on Facebook and Instagram @mqtfarmersmarket or visit their website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com and join the e-newsletter mailing list.