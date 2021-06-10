Downtown Marquette Farmers Market Wednesday evening market starting June 16

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Wednesday evening farmers markets are back in Downtown Marquette starting June 16 at 5:00 PM.

The farmers market will be in the Marquette Commons until 7:00 PM each Wednesday night. Shoppers can expect a smaller market compared to Saturday mornings. A handful of new events will also be at the market. 15 local vendors will be at the Wednesday evening markets including farmers, growers, food producers and artisans. Shoppers will be able to purchase local produce, meat, baked goods, kombucha, bread, hot sauce, locally made clothing and more.

Art Market and Open Mic events are new this year. On Wednesday, June 23 the DMFM will partner with the City of Marquette Office of Arts and Culture to bring artists to the market during Art Week. Artists interested in participating should submit an application on the DMFM website, applications close Saturday, June 12.

The third Wednesday of every month will host Open Mic Night in collaboration with Marquette Fringe and Pyre Publishing. Anyone can sign up at the market to reserve 5 minutes with the mic.



Updated COVID-19 Safe Shopper Guidelines are in place for both market staff, vendors and shoppers. A full list of guidelines can be found on the DMFM website at www.mqtfarmersmarket.com/safeshopperguidelines. The following changes have been made as of 5/25/2021:

Face masks are optional for fully vaccinated market shoppers.

Face masks are required for non-vaccinated market shoppers.

There is no eating or drinking allowed in the market. Please enjoy your purchases in our Designated Eating Area or at home.

On June 16, the Marquette County Health Department will host a pop-up COVID-19 clinic between 5:00 PM and 7:00 PM at the Wednesday evening market. They will be offering the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointment is needed but a valid driver’s license is required.

More information on the Downtown Marquette Farmers Market can be found on their website.