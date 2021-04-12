Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week offers specials, encourages people to support local businesses

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The annual Downtown Marquette Restaurant Week has officially kicked off for 2021, with lots of flavors and specials in-store.

From classic Italian cuisine to Yooper favorites, like Lake Superior Whitefish, there’s something for everyone to try with this year’s Restaurant Week.

“There are 16 different restaurants taking part in Restaurant Week. They all have different specials available at their places where they’re either highlighting menu items or they’ve come up with something new or exciting for people to try,” said Tara Laase-McKinney, Promotions and Events Coordinator, Marquette Downtown Development Authority. “These are all really, really great ways to check out different items from one of your favorite restaurants.”

Whether you dine-in or do take-out, supporting local businesses is more important than ever.

“These are our friends and our neighbors, you know, they are a part of what makes our community so special. So, we definitely want to make sure we’re supporting these businesses and make sure that they stay around for years to come,” said Laase-McKinney.

Restaurant Week participating businesses:

906 Sports Bar and Grill

BODEGA

Casa Calabria

Contrast Coffee Co.

Delft Bistro

DIGS

Donckers

Elizabeth’s Chop House

Lagniappe Cajun Creole Eatery

Northland Pub at Landmark Inn

Stucko’s Pub and Grill

Third Street Bagel

Togo’s Marquette’s Original Submarine Sandwich

Vango’s Pizza and Cocktail Lounge

Vierling Restaurant and Marquette Harbor Brewery

Zephyr Wine Bar + Cafe

To see what each restaurant is offering for specials this week, click here.