MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — Driving in the rain can be tricky, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. While roads can cause problems for even the safest drivers, there are ways to keep your passengers safe while you’re behind the wheel in a rainstorm.

“Your equipment is one of the most important things on your car.” said Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt. “Your tires, make sure you have tread, and then second of all, your windshield wipers. Without those two things, yeah, it’s very dangerous and if you can’t see and you’re sliding all over the road, then you’re going to have an accident.

“Second of all, when it starts to rain, initially starts to rain, that’s when the water mixes with the oil that has been laid on the roadway. And of course, that’s the most dangerous time when it is the most slick. You have to turn on your headlights, be seen, you know, let the other people see you and give those people more space in between the car in front of you and your own car.

“You want to avoid driving through large pools of water. Quite often if you go at high speed and that water splashes into the engine compartment, you can screw up wiring and do some major damage to your car. So it’s important just stay in your lane but try and avoid those puddles if possible.”

Another tip the Sheriff gave was to turn on the fan in your car to keep your windows from fogging up.

To avoid hydroplaning you need to make sure your tires are in good condition, drive slower, never use cruise control, and avoid large puddles when it’s raining.

If you find yourself hydroplaning, don’t panic, take your foot off the accelerator, avoid braking and turn your wheels the way you are hydroplaning. Do this until you feel the tires reconnect with the road.