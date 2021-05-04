Eagle Mine to host virtual community forum May 20

CHAMPION, Mich. (WJMN) – Four speakers will present information on Eagle Mine on May 20 at 12:00 P.M. EST.

Community members can learn more about the status of Eagle Mine. They will also provide an update on operations of health and safety, environment, water management, finance and economics, social performance and an industry overview.

The speakers will be Darby Stacey, Managing Director; Jen Nutini, PE, Environmental Superintendent; Matthew Johnson, External Affairs Manager and Meagen Morrison, Social Repsonsibility Advisor.

There will be a period for asking questions to the Eagle Mine representatives by using the chat box. Additionally, those that register ahead of time will be able to submit questions in advance.

Register for the forum online here.