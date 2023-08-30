MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Full of rich scientific history and discovery, Lake Superior is a beloved resource for scientific exploration for people of all ages. Erik Johnson is trying to expand that to school-aged kids. He’s starting a K-12 science and education program at the Marquette Maritime Museum.

“We can introduce Lake Superior science programs such as invasive species, monitoring underwater ROV technologies that the kids can build … pretty much anything that occurs on the shoreline that we can get kids interested in studying,” said Johnson. “The idea is not to just have it be all books and papers, it’s to actually have things that they have in their hands,”

Covering a variety of topics, the programs are intended to be unique and the first of its kind in the U.P.

“It’s a steppingstone for these kids that are interested in marine biology, marine science, marine archaeology, that we don’t have in the U.P. at all,” said Johnson.

He has all the equipment in hand, funding in place, and he’s ready to go…he just needs a little help.

“We have a substantial amount of money to start, we just need people that would be interested,” he said. “We’re really looking we need to fill educator spots first.”

Johnson is looking to recruit other educators to join his team and help make the vision come to reality. He’s looking for a general mix of educators from various fields including biology, archaeology, math, and reading.

“As long as they can provide their ideas, want to work with their ideas, not just mine … [and] bringing that literacy aspect of it so we keep on board and keep the kids going,” he said.

In addition to looking for educators to help with these programs, Johnson is also opening the search to students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) to use this as an internship opportunity.

“The goal is to have something so distinct and unique that it could make an educator’s career that they were involved in it if they want to put that time in with the program,” Johnson explains. “And same thing when we have students that are going to NMU that want to do internships; it could be the one thing you need to get into grad school, or say to an employer, ‘hey, look, this is what I was doing back here for marine science.’”

Johnson is hoping to start next summer. If you’re interested in joining the Lake Superior Science and Education Program as an educator or intern, or want more information, you can email Erik Johnson at joerik@nmu.edu.