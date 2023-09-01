MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – In a hearing that lasted less than thirty minutes, the Marquette County Election Commission considered and ultimately rejected the petitions for recall that were filed against Jennifer Ray and Jennifer Clipp by Jeremy Beerman of Marquette Township.

The commission is made up of Marquette County Probate Court Judge Cheryl Hill, County Clerk Linda Talsma, and County Treasurer Jacqueline Solomon.

Jeremy Beerman was not at the clarity hearing. Jennifer Clipp and Jennifer Ray were also absent. Nina Vandenende spoke during the proceedings as representative for the two board members. She read the following statement:

“We, Jennifer Clipp and Jennifer Ray believe that the recall petitions filed against us on August 26, 2023 by Jeremy Beerman do not satisfy the clarity and factual accuracy standards required by Michigan Compiled Law section 168.952. Specifically, we object to the first sentence of the recall petition which states, ‘Failure to retain the Redmen and Redette names for the Marquette Senior High School by voting to retire the nicknames on July 17.’ The word failure violates the statues factual accuracy standards because it implies a legal obligation to retain the nicknames based on a non-binding mail-in public survey conducted six months prior to us being elected to the Marquette Area Public Schools Board of Education and nine months prior to us being sworn in as board trustees on January 9, 2021. Additionally, we believe the petition’s second sentence, ‘Marquette Area Public Schools released the results of a survey of district registered voters in April of 2020 in which 59% supported keeping the names,’ must be evaluated for clarity and factual accuracy standards. This statement is not factual, since it implies the entirety of the district engaged in this survey. In reality, only 22% of district voters responded to the opinion survey in total. Only 13% (12.98) of the district as a whole responded in favor of keeping the Redmen and Redette nicknames. Moreover, this public opinion survey had no oversight process in place to ensure the intended addressee completed the survey or that whomever completed the survey was a registered voter. At the time, the poll was authorized by the board of education. It explicitly stated that the survey was nonbinding. The opinion survey was one of many points of data gathered by the MAPS School District during the fall of 2019 to winter 2020. no formal board action was taken regarding the findings of this survey either before or after it was administered. Regardless, neither of were on the board of education at the time this survey was taken. Both the first and second sentence of the recall petition language are in violation of section 168.952 which states that a recall petition must be based on, ‘An officers conduct during his or her current term of office,’ rather than conduct or events that occurred before or after his or her time on the board.”

Nina Vandendende and MAPS School Board President Kristen Cambensy

After reviewing the language in the petitions, County Clerk Linda Talsma said in part, “The registered voters part concerns me because I don’t know who verified them to be registered voters. I know I sure didn’t. I wanted to ask Mr. Beerman that and he isn’t present. So that part, I don’t care for and I don’t feel that that’s factual because he can’t prove to me otherwise because he’s not here.” Talsma continued, “The other part is the did get elected in November of 2020 and it looks like this survey went out in April of 2020, from what I see on this petition. Which, that would cause me to believe, did they even know the survey existed. I don’t know. Did they even know what was going on with the survey? I don’t know. So, those are my two issues with it.”

The meeting concluded with unanimous decision from the election commission that the language in the petitions was not clear enough to move forward.

Mr. Beerman has ten days to appeal the decision.

The conversation of rebranding continues with a school meeting in October.