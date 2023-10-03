MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Kidnapping survivor turned child activist and author Elizabeth Smart spoke to a sold-out crowd Monday night at NMU’s Northern Center.

The abduction of Elizabeth Smart was one of the most followed child abduction cases of our time. At age 14, Elizabeth was abducted on June 5, 2002, from her own bedroom in the Salt Lake City home she shared with her family. She endured daily sexual assault, starvation, threats to her family, and abuse for 9 grueling months. Elizabeth shared the harrowing moments when she realized something was very wrong.

“I remember going to bed,” said Smart. “Nothing about that day was any different than any other crawled into bed next to my younger sister and fell asleep. The next thing that I remember was hearing a man’s voice that was so unexpected that I thought this couldn’t be real. So, I just laid there it had to be part of my dream. Then the voice spoke again saying the same words saying, ‘I have a knife at your neck. Don’t make a sound. Get up and come with me.’ The second time that I heard this voice actually could feel something cold and sharp across my neck.”

During that time, the national media was following the course of the investigation into her disappearance each day, with very few leads to go on, and the prospects for her safe return diminishing with each hour that passed, her family never gave up hope. Fortunately, the police safely returned Elizabeth back to her family on March 12, 2003.

“I just remember crying and crying,” said Smart. “How would this happen to me and what was gonna happen next and what was going on at home and the tent door unzipped and in came this man. He started speaking and at first I wasn’t paying attention but then I had the thought that maybe I should because maybe there would be some clue or some hint as to why he was doing this and what was going to happen next and maybe I could somehow, some way get a message to my family or something. It was always very clear. To me, I just stayed alive, that I needed to do what he told me to do. That’s how I survived for nine months. So, I calmed down just enough to hear him say that I was now his wife.”

Elizabeth bravely testified before her captors and the world about the very private nightmare she suffered during her abduction, which led to the conviction of her captors. Through this traumatic experience, Elizabeth has become an advocate for change related to child abduction, recovery programs, and national legislation. She went on to create the Elizabeth Smart Foundation in 2011. Since its inception, the foundation has actively joined the fight against sexual violence. Through educational programs such as her ‘Smart Talks’ podcast and ‘Smart Defense’ classes, the Elizabeth Smart Foundation provides services to promote education, awareness, and recovery.

Elizabeth was on hand to sign her new book, called “Where There’s Hope” about what it takes to overcome trauma, find the strength to move on and reclaim one’s life. Her new book is a heartfelt how-to guide for readers to make peace with the past and embrace the future.