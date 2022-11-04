ELY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office arrested 73-year-old, Bruce Lee Ilves, of Ely Township on a two count felony warrant for Criminal Sexual Conduct in the second degree.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that the arrest comes after an investigation into Ilves having sexual contact with a child less than 13 years of age on two occasions earlier this year.

Ilves is incarcerated in the Marquette County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.

Ilves is being charged as a repeat offender after serving a sentence at the Michigan Department of Corrections in 2002 for the same offence.