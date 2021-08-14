‘Empty the Shelters’ pet adoption event starts Monday

GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) — BISSELL Pet Foundation will host an emergency “Empty the Shelters” adoption event starting Monday at the Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter.

During the event BISSELL Pet Foundation will sponsor reduced adoption fees for $25 or less for large dogs (40 lbs. or more), adult cats (six months or older) and senior dogs (seven years or older). This emergency event, which runs through Friday, will be hosted in more than 80 shelters in 27 states, including UPAWS.

Adoptions will be held from noon to 4 p.m. daily at the shelter located at 815 S. State Highway M553 in Gwinn. All adoptions will be first, come/first serve/approved adoption. Some dogs will require multiple meets before adoption is approved.

View all available pets at www.upaws.org. For more information, email info@upaws.org or call 906-475-6661.