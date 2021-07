GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – The Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) is holding an adoption event this week, July 7-July 11 for Bissell Pet Foundation’s National Empty the Shelters.

The adoption fee for dogs will be $25, and cats will be $5. Adoptions include spayed/neutered, vaccinations, microchips, and health checks.

UPAWS will also now be open to the public daily, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please call UPAWS at 906-475-6661.

