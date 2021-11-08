Enjoy a night of music to raise funds for Trillium House

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – This weekend, you can enjoy a night of music to help raise funds for the Trillium House.

Trillium House is the only hospice home in the central Upper Peninsula. The concert is the facility’s one major special event and hopes to raise between 10 to 15 thousand dollars. Live music will be provided by Marquette’s own Joshua Davis and Michigan native May Erlewine.

“The Care Fund has to do with helping people to pay their bills when they’re here. So if people have a financial need we greatly reduce the charges and they can usually stay here easily, more easily because of this,” said Dr. Mike Grossman, the board president of Trillium House.

The concert is Saturday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at the Kaufman Auditorium. Tickets are $25 and are available through www.eventbrite.com. Masks are required and you must show proof of receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.

For more information on the concert fundraising event, contact Trillium House at 906-273-1653 or info@trilliumhospicehouse.org.

