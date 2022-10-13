MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University’s Theatre and Dance kicks-off its theatre season this weekend. Its first production immerses the audience in a competition most of us have all participated in growing up: the spelling bee.

“‘The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’ is a comedic musical about a bunch of elementary schoolers and middle schoolers who are going through these very real-world problems but portraying these real-world problems as elementary schoolers and middle schoolers,” said Maya Moreau, who plays Olive Ostrovsky.

“The show is very, very fun there are some mild adult themes in it, but I really recommend everyone to come see it. We also have audience involvement. We have audience volunteers who come on stage if they sign up to do so and you get like direct interaction with a lot of the actors on stage which is really fun, and we sing to you and stuff. So, it’s a lot of fun, come see it!”

The show is full of laughs, interesting characters, and spelling, of course.

“William Morris Barfée is one of the more anxious, introverted characters in the show. There are a lot of stereotypes in the show where there’s the jock, the nerd, the goth, the extroverts, the introverts, and just everything all in between,” said Quinn Skelly, who plays Barfée.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” opens Friday, October 14 at the Forest Roberts Theatre at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, October 15 there will be a Theatre for All performance at 1 p.m. and a regular show at 7:30 p.m. The following week there are performances October 19 through the 22nd.

To purchase tickets, you can visit tickets.nmu.edu.