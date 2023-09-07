MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Nominations are currently being accepted through Friday, September 15, 2023 for the Evergreen Award of Marquette County.

The Evergreen Award honors individuals who are dedicated to supporting and mentoring women and girls and helping them to reach their leadership potential. Award recipients must demonstrate excellence, creativity and initiative in their business, profession or volunteerism, and they also must provide exceptional service by devoting time and energy to improve the quality of life for others in the community.

Community members are also invited to attend the Evergreen Luncheon on Monday, October 16, 2023 at the Holiday Inn of Marquette. The luncheon will honor last year’s recipient, Roxanne Daust, and announce the recipient for 2023. The event runs from 12:00-1:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased here.

Nominations are due on September 15, 2023. The nomination form can be found here.

For more information, questions or concerns, you can contact Kori Bjorne at (906) 360-2753 or tossava1979@gmail.com.