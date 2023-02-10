MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – For one night only at the Forest Roberts Theatre, you can experience authentic Native American dance.

The show features the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company, which is comprised of Native American Ojibwe, Lakota, Potawatomi, Menominee, and Apache dancers. Woodland Sky’s focus is the telling of historic tales and stories using traditional native songs and dances. The group showcases men’s and women’s Native American styles including traditional, fancy, jingle, grass, and hoop. The show will also include Native flute player Michael Laughing Fox Charette.

“We’ve been told that if you take care of your regalia and dance clothing, it will take care of you,” said Michelle Reed, owner/manager of the Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company. “I have to say that all of us, you know, we appreciate so much the opportunity to share our stories and our culture. We all love pow wowing and going dancing with our families and our friends and our communities, but we also appreciate the ability to share these stories with people who may not have had the opportunity to learn about our culture.”

The Woodland Sky Native American Dance Company will have two shows on Saturday, February 11. There will be a Theatre for All Performance at 1 p.m. and another performance at 7:30 p.m. To purchase tickets, please visit tickets.nmu.edu. To learn more about the group, you can follow them on Facebook.