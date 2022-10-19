MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The 3rd annual Revolve CC, the Creative Collaboration Conference of the Upper Peninsula, will take place on Friday and Saturday, November 4-5. This conference is a way for local creative people to get together, create opportunities, share ideas, and get information from other successful creative people and people in a creative business.

“It’s important because it gives us a chance to kind of, you know, instill Marquette and ultimately the U.P. as a creative center where people can come and make great work and become successful in their own rights so that we can bring, sort of some of that U.P. charm to industry and have those sorts of people feel welcome and comfortable in the area,” said Keith Ellis, the Executive Director of Revolve CC.

This year’s keynote speakers include Christina Mrozik, a visual artist and illustrator, Seth Polansky, a lawyer for creatives and a producer, Chris Stark, an author, visual artist, and activist and more.

An Interactive Spectacle will be open to the public with demonstrations, pop up shops, and more from 7 pm until 9 pm on Friday November 4th.

Tickets are available online until the event starts here.

If you want to know more about the schedule of events and speakers, you can find the Revolve CC website here.