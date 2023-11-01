MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Investigators are still looking for the cause of a house fire in Marquette County from Tuesday night.

According to information provided by Marquette Township Fire/Rescue, firefighters were called out to a home along County Road 550 just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday. The initial call reported a home on fire and explosions were heard.

Firefighters spent nearly four hours putting out the flames. The home is being considered a total loss. No people were hurt. A dog was slightly burned.

Along with Marquette Township Fire, Chocolay Twp. Fire, Marquette City Fire, Negaunee Township Fire, Powell Township Fire, UPHS EMS, Marquette County Central Dispatch and UPHS EMS all assisted in the effort.