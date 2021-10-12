Fall Diaper Drive to help Marquette County families in need, October 18 – 22

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Diaper Marquette County will host its Fall Diaper Drive October 18th through the 22nd to benefit families in need. Diaper Marquette County works to increase awareness of diapering needs and collect donations of diapers and wipes for local families in need with the support of Community Partners.

Donations collected will be used to support The New Free Store, which provides clothes, linens, cleaning, and hygiene supplies to our neighbors feeling a financial burden.

“The New Free Store helps many individuals and families in need by providing essentials at no cost,” said Judy Kitchen, Store Manager, The New Free Store. “Many of these individuals have small children and donations of diapers and wipes will help us continue our mission and provide relief for many parents.”

Donations of diapers and wipes may be dropped off between October 18th through the 22nd at drop-off locations across Marquette County. Diapers of all sizes are welcome and needed. Drop-off locations include:

· Gwinn: Shannon’s Home Cooking (120 N. Pine St, Gwinn)

· Harvey: Chocolay Ace Hardware (2250 US Highway 41 S, Harvey)

· Ishpeming: Jim’s Jubilee Foods IGA (900 US Highway 41 W, Ishpeming)

· Marquette: Jill Leonard State Farm (3226 US 41 W, Suite B, Marquette)

· Michigamme: Maple Ridge Resort (134 Brown Road, Michigamme)

· Negaunee: Midtown Bakery & Café (317 Iron St, Negaunee)

Donors are encouraged to review businesses’ hours of operation prior to drop off. Special thanks to event sponsors Get Fresh Communications, The Shipping Shop, and Doulas of Marquette.

“Many families already in need are continuing to face additional financial challenges,” said Melinda Britton, owner of Doulas of Marquette and founder of Diaper Marquette County. “No one should have to hold off on a necessary diaper change for their baby because they are afraid they won’t have enough diapers. In addition to creating physical and emotional risks for babies, diaper insecurity increases rates for depression for parents as well. Giving parents the ability to care for their baby as needed can be so life changing – one small change can make all the difference.”

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/DiaperMarquetteCounty.