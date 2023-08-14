MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – August is here and the days are getting shorter which means red, yellow, and orange are beginning to peek through the leaves.

As the amount of daylight becomes shorter each day, the leaves start to lose their green color.

“Obviously right now we’re already seeing some hints of color change, which is not that uncommon for this point in the month of August,” said Matt Zika, “As we head out of those through the rest of August and into September, we’re really starting to lose a lot of daylight now. So we lose nearly three hours a day lay combined between August and September. And that’s the main driver to start the color change process where the chlorophyll kind of dies out on the leaves and we start to see those reds, the oranges. So we’ll really see an acceleration here through the latter part of the month of August and September, with typical peak time across the U.P. usually from late September through the middle part of October, depending on where you live in the U.P.”

