Fall Phantasm to raise funds for 2022 Fringe Festival in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Enjoy a night of spooky fun while also helping to raise funds for the first ever Fringe Festival in the city of Marquette in 2022.

The Fall Phantasm Fundraiser will be held on October 2 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Lakenenland Sculpture Park. The fundraiser is a themed event with fantastical creatures located throughout the grounds to perform and keep everyone immersed in the story. Music from local favorites will be woven into the scene of this phantasm. As well as Campfire stories that have been submitted by writers and poets alike will be read by local actors, sure to send a chill down your spine.

Lastly, there will be the Bazaar! An area for you to create and even win costumes and other prizes to be a part of the Phantasm, an elixir bar containing unique non-alcoholic drinks and much more to satisfy all your tastes. 21-and-Up are free to bring their own beverages.

Marquette Fringe has joined with the Spirit of the Marquette Spectacle, Joyful Terror Productions and Pyre Publishing to put on the event.

Latest stories