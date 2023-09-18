NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – The daylight hours are becoming shorter and the air is becoming cooler and that means that peak fall foliage is getting closer.

The leaves have been changing into vibrant oranges, fiery reds, and golden yellows at a rapid pace as we fall into autumn. However, since we are seeing forecasted temperatures above average for this time of year, the fall foliage could be slightly delayed.

“Looking right now as far as when the peak time is going to be based off the forecasts over the next 10 days to two weeks with temperatures expected to be generally above normal, there may be a slight delay and what typical peak time is,” said Matt Zika, a Meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “It still looks like as we head into October, by the first week of October through the second week of October will be prime viewing across a large majority of the U.P. which is a little bit delayed from right at the beginning of October across the interior west we see in many other years.”

If you have any favorite spots to view the fall foliage, let us know!