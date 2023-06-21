MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Wednesday, it was ‘Paint The Downtown With Love’ Chalk Art Festival held by the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum.

“I am painting the sidewalks for a little thing at the Children’s Museum,” said Ellia May, painter. “I am painting a house with a heart on it, home is where the heart is.”

This year the theme was “Home is where the Heart is”. The event went from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there were about 100 families attending to fill the sidewalks with bright, vibrant, colorful paintings along the sidewalks of Marquette.

“We will spend the day here, we have done this every year as often as we can,” said Jim Edwards, Education Coordinator for the Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum. “We can make a mess publicly and people like it. We love to have events where the whole family is included.”

The art will be on display for people to go view and enjoy it. Art Week started on June 19th and will wrap up on June 24th. For more information on Art Week, click here.