Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry comes to Harvey July 14

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are teaming with Feeding America West Michigan to host a mobile food pantry on Wednesday, July 14.

Distribution will begin at 10:00 am and continue while supplies last or until 12:00 pm. This will be a drive-thru event with directions given by parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have adequate space prepared in their trunk or back seat in advance to allow the distribution team to place food boxes directly in the vehicle.

It is not necessary to bring any containers to this event. Food will be available for approximately 350 families.

Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Call (906) 249-1715 with questions.