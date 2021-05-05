Feeding America mobile food pantry coming to Marquette

HARVEY, Mich. (WJMN) – Feeding America West Michigan in partnership with Silver Creek Church and Silver Creek Thrift are hosting a mobile food pantry Thursday, May 13.

Distribution begins at 10:00 A.M. and will continue until supplies run out or until 12:00 P.M. The event will be drive-thru with directions given by parking lot attendants. Guests are asked to remain in their cars and have space prepared in their trunk or back seat. The distribution team will place food boxes directly into the vehicle. Guests do not need to bring any containers to this event. There will be enough food for approximately 350 families. The address of the event is 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Questions can be directed to (906)-249-1715.