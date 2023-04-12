MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Beers, bears, and community, the Ore Dock Brewing Company’s Festival of the Angry Bear is just days away.

This springtime block party hosted by Ore Dock Brewing Company is set to take place on Saturday April 15th with festivities scheduled leading up to the event.

“This is our 10th year of doing this, and it’s a celebration of the spring,” said Kris Wierenga, the Master of Bearimonies for the Festival of the Angry Bear. “Once the snow pile starts melting a little bit and we get that warmer weather and we start to feel that sunshine, we shut down our whole street and invite everyone to one of the biggest block parties in Marquette to celebrate the spring time, to celebrate each other, celebrate this downtown. We are going to transform Spring Street and our brewery into a big block party celebration with live music, food trucks, and the culmination would be the release of all of our barrel aged beers, a lot of limited releases. Just a special day just to enjoy what Lake Superior has brought us and this area.”

Some events that will lead up to the festival include a flower crown workshop, Baby Bear, and a 5k before the festival.

The festival begins Saturday at 3 pm and will take place on Spring Street.

For more information on the schedule of the events, or to purchase presale packages, you can find the Ore Dock Brewing Company’s website here.