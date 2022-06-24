MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – On Friday, beginning at 7 pm, the Finnish Midsummer Celebration “Friendship Across Waters” will be hosted at Ellwood A Mattson Lower Harbor Park. This event takes place on the second to last day of Art Week. Midsummer is a holiday in Finland celebrating the summer solstice, usually spent with family and friends. The Marquette Sister Cities Partnership, City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center, and the Marquette Symphony Orchestra partnered to bring Midsummer to the people of Marquette. A stage was set up in the park for artist to perform live music. Bonfires will be lit around 8 pm in traditional Finnish fashion.

“Starting at 7:00, there is a Finnish folk trio that’s going to be performing for about half an hour,” said Tristan Luoma, board member for Marquette Sister Cities Partnership and Marquette Symphony Orchestra. “Followed by that, the Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership is going to share a few words just kind of summing up where we’ve been, the future of our friendship with Kajaani and just highlights from the past 25 years. And then about 8:00, we’ll be lighting bonfires along the bulkhead in traditional Finnish fashion. And then, also having the Marquette Symphony Orchestra Summer Strings, along with even more guest performers carrying us through the end of the evening.”

To learn more about these organizations and to find future events, you can visit the Marquette Area Sister Cities Partnership Facebook page here, City of Marquette Arts and Culture Center website here and Marquette Symphony Orchestra website here.