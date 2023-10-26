MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A beloved Marquette restaurant was involved in a fire Thursday evening.

Jeffery’s Restaurant located at 300 South McClellan Avenue was the restaurant as crews gathered to bring the smoke under control. Marquette City Fire Department reports in a press release that upon arrival, smoke and fire was found in the kitchen area.

No injuries were reported and a fire investigator is on the scene to determine the cause of the fire. A damage estimate to the building is unknow at this time.

Local 3 News will continue to look into the story and provide updates they become available.