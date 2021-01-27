Fire at Munising business under investigation

MUNISING, Mich. (WJMN) – Flames and heavy black smoke filled the air in downtown Munising Wednesday morning. The building which caught fire serves as the headquarters for Jamadots, an internet service provider.

According to the Munising Fire Department, they were called to the W. Superior Street Location just before 10 a.m. on Wednesday. With help from Munising Township and Rock River Fire departments, the flames were brought under control in about 90 minutes.

In a post, Jamadots said the fire did not affect its network. The office was closed due to COVID-19 regulations and taking customers by appointment only. The front office will be closed until further notice. They are taking calls, orders, and payments from home.

No injuries were reported in the fire. A cause of the fire has not been named.

Hannah Palomaki was able take pictures and video from a nearby apartment. In the video, you can see a ball of fire erupt from the roof of the building.