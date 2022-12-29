UPDATE (12/29/2022 9:00 p.m.) – According to Marquette City Fire Department, several neighboring trailers were also damaged from the explosion with no fire involved in those homes. Semco and Marquette Board of Light and Power were on seen quickly to shut off gas and electrical to the involved trailers.

All displaced parties were put up in the Ramada Inn utilizing the Pigs-N Heat Fund.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

——————————————————————————————————-

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters responded to reports of flames and a possible explosion in South Marquette on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called out to a home in the area of 500 Pioneer Road just after 3:00 p.m. Thursday.

Local 3 News has a crew on the scene and spoke with Steven Richards, who identified themselves as the homeowner. He said the flames reached him, burning his hair and face, but he was able to escape mostly unharmed. His home was destroyed. Our crew is headed back from the scene and will update with more details from the homeowner shortly.

With firetrucks and other first responders in the area, please use caution if you need to drive through the area of Pioneer Road.