Fire erupts at Superior Auto Parts

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Firefighters responded to flames at Superior Auto Parts along US-41 in Negaunee Township on Thursday afternoon.

The first call came in to firefighters at 2:22 p.m. Marquette Central Dispatch confirms everyone was able to escape the building safely.

No cause of the fire was immediately known.

The public is being asked to avoid the area so firefighters can safely do their jobs.

WJMN has a reporter on the scene and will update with details as they become available.