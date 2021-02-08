Firefighters respond to report of burning home in Scandia area

SCANDIA, Mich. (WJMN) – Just before 1:30 p.m. Monday, firefighters were called to the area of Yalmer Road in Scandia for reports of a fire.

Assistance was called from other fire departments to help fight the flames.

Initial reports indicate everyone was able to get out of the home.

UPDATE 2/8/2021, 2:30 P.M.

Nearly an hour later, firefighters are still battling the flames at a home in Skandia. The Yalmer Road home had damage to all sides. Flames could still be seen pouring from the roof.

Tanker trucks rolled in one after the next to supply firefighters with enough water to tackle the flames.

Crews were busy handling the fire and were not available to add additional details like what started the fire.

WJMN Local 3 will follow up with them to see if there are any needs the community can assist with.