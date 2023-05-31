ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – U.S. Forest Service – Hiawatha National Forest announced on Wednesday that about a dozen U.S. Forest Service wildland firefighters are working to contain a wildfire that was detected on May 30, south of Munising near Lost Lake.

According to the release, the fire is burning in about three acres of pine and shrub swamp, about half on forest and half on private lands. No structures were impacted. Aircrafts are supporting the operations. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“With elevated wildfire conditions this week, our firefighters continue to actively work the Lost Lake Fire and patrol for additional fire starts. For the safety of our staff, we request that the public stay clear of the incident and keep private aircraft (including drones) away from the area — if you fly, we can’t,” said Acting District Ranger Donna Peppin. Drones pose a life-threatening danger to the fire and aviation resources serving on fire incidents.

The U.S. Forest Service says that while large wildfires are uncommon in the U.P., they are not an impossibility. They also are reminding folks to always remember to be careful with fire, putting campfires out cold before leaving them. For more information about fire prevention, visit Smokey Bear’s website.