MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Celebrate America’s birthday with fireworks and safety, that’s the message from firefighters and paramedics in Marquette. The Fourth of July weekend is coming up and that means it’s time to get your fireworks. These exciting displays can be a lot of fun but they can also be dangerous. Burns from sparklers and other fireworks are very common. The Marquette City Fire Department has a few tips to share about keeping safe.

“Be aware of your surroundings, first and foremost,” said Brandon Morey, City of Marquette Firefighter and Paramedic. “We don’t want to light fireworks near something that’s flammable obviously and of course. Eighteen and older is probably going to be our best bet recommendation for somebody using fireworks but if you’re going to involve small children, you definitely want to be aware of where they’re at and what they are doing. Give them instructions. Also another good safety feature would be to have a bucket of water nearby, a hose, that if something were to catch fire, you could put that out pretty quickly with that.”

Morey also explained what to do when a firework does not go off right away.

“If there were a firework that you’ve lit that did not go off, don’t try to relight it,” said Morey. “Don’t try to go back after that, just leave it where it is and wait until a later time frame.”

Fireworks are allowed from Wednesday June, 29 until Monday July, 4 from 11:00 am through 11:45 pm in the city of Marquette.

If you want to know more about the firework ordinance, visit The City of Marquette’s Fire Department page here.