MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Great Lakes Recovery Centers (GLRC) is currently holding its first online art auction – Artists with a Purpose. Staff from twelve different GLRC programs, in six different geographic locations across the Upper Peninsula donated works of art they created to be auctioned off to raise funds for GLRC programming.

“The staff at GLRC are so talented,” said Amy Poirier, Community Relations and Marketing Director. “After a couple staff had come forward asking to donate some of their art to raise funds for GLRC, we decided to open it up to all staff and see what would happen. We were overwhelmed with the response. Not only did we receive a lot more pieces of art than we had anticipated, the quality of the artwork is phenomenal, especially considering all of the artists have professional careers at a behavioral health organization.”

56 different pieces of art were submitted for the auction, including paintings, jewelry, crochet, illustration, baking, mixed media, photography, pour painting, stained glass, blackout poetry and glass sculpture. Individuals can view the items and make a bid at www.auctria.events/GLRCArtAuction . The auction will be open through May 31. For more information about GLRC, visit www.greatlakesrecovery.org.