MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The first-ever Holiday Masquerade Ball to benefit Marquette County’s Families Against Narcotics chapter, or ‘FAN’ kicked off Wednesday night with considerable success. Close to 150 masked revelers gathered at The Northern Center on NMU’s campus to raise money and awareness for the fight against the persistent problem of opioid abuse. Organizer Yasmine Phillips hopes to make this an annual event.

“We’re hoping not only to get our campus community involved but also the whole Marquette community and the surrounding communities,” said Phillips.

As soon as the music started the dance floor filled up with community residents and students alike. All for the fight against opioid addiction. Organizer Mandy Bonesteel hopes their message is heard.

“A lot of people don’t go and get help because of the stigma that surrounds addiction,” said Bonesteel. “So, what FAN does is they really help reduce the stigma that surrounds it by addressing the underlying issues. The funds here will go specifically to families that are in need.”

On hand were informational exhibits about opioid abuse as well as Naloxone, a lifesaving antidote for those suffering an overdose. Local businesses kicked in prizes for a raffle, NMU’s catering supplied the food and those attending the ball came dressed to have a good time.